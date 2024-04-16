We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Texas Roadhouse is one of 215 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Texas Roadhouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXRH's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, TXRH has returned 21.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Texas Roadhouse is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Wingstop (WING - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.9%.
For Wingstop, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Texas Roadhouse belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2% this year, meaning that TXRH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Wingstop is also part of the same industry.
Texas Roadhouse and Wingstop could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.