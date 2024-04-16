We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Texas Pacific Land (TPL) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Texas Pacific (TPL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Texas Pacific is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Texas Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPL's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that TPL has returned about 11.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 8.7% on average. This shows that Texas Pacific is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Weatherford (WFRD - Free Report) . The stock is up 18.1% year-to-date.
In Weatherford's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Texas Pacific belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.4% so far this year, so TPL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Weatherford belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #172. The industry has moved +3.7% year to date.
Texas Pacific and Weatherford could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.