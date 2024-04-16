We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BRC INC (BRCC) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BRC Inc. is one of 191 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRC Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCC's full-year earnings has moved 80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BRCC has returned 20.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 2.5%. This means that BRC Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 0.5% year-to-date.
For Coca-Cola HBC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BRC Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8% so far this year, so BRCC is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Coca-Cola HBC belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved -2.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRC Inc. and Coca-Cola HBC as they could maintain their solid performance.