Are Investors Undervaluing The Gap (GPS) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is The Gap (GPS - Free Report) . GPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Another notable valuation metric for GPS is its P/B ratio of 3.13. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GPS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.95. GPS's P/B has been as high as 4.07 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 1.90, over the past year.
Finally, we should also recognize that GPS has a P/CF ratio of 8.11. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.96. Over the past year, GPS's P/CF has been as high as 14.18 and as low as 5.38, with a median of 7.16.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Gap's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GPS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.