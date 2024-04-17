We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Archrock (AROC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Archrock Inc. (AROC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Archrock Inc. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, AROC has returned 25.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Archrock Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.1%.
Over the past three months, Murphy USA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Archrock Inc. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.7% so far this year, so AROC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Murphy USA, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +9.7% so far this year.
Archrock Inc. and Murphy USA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.