Is CACI International (CACI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CACI International (CACI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
CACI International is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CACI International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CACI has returned about 13% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 9.5%. This means that CACI International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.6%.
Over the past three months, ACM Research, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, CACI International belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.2% so far this year, so CACI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, ACM Research, Inc. falls under the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.7%.
CACI International and ACM Research, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.