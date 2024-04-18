Back to top

S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $96.31 million, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.3 million, representing a surprise of +0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how S&T Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP): 3.8% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 56.2% versus 55.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP): $84.17 million versus $83.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $12.83 million compared to the $12.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of S&T Bancorp have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

