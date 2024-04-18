We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Masonite International (DOOR) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Masonite (DOOR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Masonite is one of 96 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Masonite is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOOR's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, DOOR has moved about 55.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Masonite is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (HCMLY - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.4%.
The consensus estimate for Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Masonite belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.5% this year, meaning that DOOR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #15. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Masonite and Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.