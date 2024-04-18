We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Ayr Wellness Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1051 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ayr Wellness Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYRWF's full-year earnings has moved 29.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, AYRWF has gained about 51.8% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.2%. This means that Ayr Wellness Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.5%.
The consensus estimate for Align Technology's current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Ayr Wellness Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.1% so far this year, meaning that AYRWF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Align Technology, however, belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #71. The industry has moved +1.9% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Ayr Wellness Inc. and Align Technology as they attempt to continue their solid performance.