Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 23, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 64.8%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating a decrease of 8% from the year-ago figure. We expect post-sale revenues to decline 10.3% year over year in the quarter while anticipating a marginal increase in equipment sales.
The consensus mark for earnings stands at 51 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 42.7%. Top-line weakness and decline in operating performance are expected to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model predicts a likely earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Xerox has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and Zacks Rank #2.
Other Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $977.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 81 cents per share, suggesting a 1.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. TRU beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.1%.
TRU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare results on Apr 25.
Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.4 per share, suggesting a 10.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. RSG beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.8%.
RSG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare results on Apr 30.
