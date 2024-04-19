We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 ETF Areas & Stocks to Win on Upbeat March Retail Sales
U.S. retail sales were better than expected in March after returning to a growth trajectory in February. On Apr 15, the Department of Commerce reported that retail sales grew 0.7% month over month in March, well above the consensus estimate of 0.3%. Moreover, February’s data was revised upward to an increase of 0.9% from 0.6% reported earlier.
Year over year, retail sales increased 3.6% in March primarily owing to a resilient labor market and a higher-than-expected rise in wage rates. Notably, the metric for both January and December was negative.
Core retail sales (excluding auto) grew 1.1% month over month in March, well above the consensus estimate of 0.5%. Moreover, February’s data was revised upward to an increase of 0.6% from 0.3% reported earlier.
Below we highlight a few areas and the related ETFs & stocks that may benefit handsomely from the retail sales.
Winning Areas
Non-Store Retailers
Sales at non-store retailers rose 11.3% year over year in March 2024. On a sequential basis, sales gained 2.7% in March.
Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY - Free Report) – The underlying index of the fund utilizes a rule-based methodology to select a globally diversified group of companies with 70% or more sales coming online and virtually. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.
Amazon.com (AMZN - Free Report) – Amazon.com is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. The stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
General Merchandise & Grocery Stores
General merchandise stores see a year-over-year sales increase of 5.7% while sales in this category rose 1.1% month over month.
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP - Free Report) – The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index. The fund charges 10 bps in fees. The fund has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) – The Zacks Rank #3 company has evolved from a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer to an omnichannel player.
Food and Drink Places
Sales at restaurants and bars increased 6.5% year over year while sales have risen 0.4% sequentially.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ - Free Report) – The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. The fund charges 101 bps in fees.
CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) – CAVA Group Inc. is a category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand which brings heart, health and humanity to food. The fund has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).