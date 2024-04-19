We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Fortive (FTV) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortive (FTV - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.53 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fortive metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions' will reach $655.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' to reach $300.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Precision Technologies' reaching $570.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions' will likely reach $207.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $190.80 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' should arrive at $72.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Precision Technologies' at $138.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $126.90 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fortive here>>>
Fortive shares have witnessed a change of -7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FTV is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>