P&G (PG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) reported $20.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.48 billion, representing a surprise of -1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how P&G performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty: 1% versus 0.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming: 2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5.5%.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care: 1% versus 4.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care: -3% versus 4.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care: -4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Net sales- Beauty: $3.55 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Net sales- Grooming: $1.54 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $128 million compared to the $164.31 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26% year over year.
  • Net sales- Fabric & Home Care: $7.17 billion versus $7.24 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care: $4.94 billion versus $5.16 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
  • Net sales- Health Care: $2.87 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Earnings before income taxes- Grooming: $379 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $387.57 million.
Shares of P&G have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

