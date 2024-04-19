We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is GoodRx (GDRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is one of 1051 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDRX's full-year earnings has moved 76.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that GDRX has returned about 0.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.4%.
Over the past three months, Amplifon S.p.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.1% so far this year, meaning that GDRX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Amplifon S.p.A. is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Amplifon S.p.A. as they could maintain their solid performance.