We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Spotify (SPOT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) will report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 23, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and surpassed once, the average negative surprise being 62.5%.
Spotify Technology Price and EPS Surprise
Spotify Technology price-eps-surprise | Spotify Technology Quote
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.88 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.9%. The growth of subscribers, monthly active users and average revenue per user is likely to have benefited the top line.
The consensus mark for earnings stands at 66 cents per share, indicating a significant improvement from a loss of $1.24 per share incurred in the year-ago quarter. We expect a strong margin performance from the podcast business in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spotify this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Spotify has an Earnings ESP of -35.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
WEX (WEX - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $653.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.5 per share, suggesting a 4.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. It beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.3%.
WEX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on Apr 25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.6 per share, suggesting a 16.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.5%.
TT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on Apr 30.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.