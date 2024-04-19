We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) ending at $28.84, denoting a +1.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.
The the stock of provider of midstream energy services has fallen by 1.22% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.78% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.64, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.44 billion, up 8.04% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.63 per share and a revenue of $54.74 billion, signifying shifts of +3.95% and +10.1%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.