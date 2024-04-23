We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Comcast (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $29.81 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Comcast metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers' to come in at 29,695.60 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29,815 thousand in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Domestic Broadband - Business Customers' will likely reach 2,503.95 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,508 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers - Net Additions / (Losses)' should arrive at -52.40 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Domestic Video Customers' will reach 13,565.37 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15,528 thousand.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Domestic Wireless Lines' stands at 6,888.04 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,668 thousand.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Domestic Wireless Lines - Net Additions / (Losses)' will reach 300.04 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 318 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of Comcast have returned -5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, CMCSA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.