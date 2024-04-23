We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies (SSNC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.42 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SS&C Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services' stands at $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Software-enabled services' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- License, maintenance and related' of $253.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related' should arrive at $249.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for SS&C Technologies here>>>
Shares of SS&C Technologies have demonstrated returns of -4.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SSNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>