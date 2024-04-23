Back to top

Is AkzoNobel (AKZOY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is AkzoNobel (AKZOY - Free Report) . AKZOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.35, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.52. Over the past 52 weeks, AKZOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.56 and as low as 13.57, with a median of 16.87.

Investors should also note that AKZOY holds a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AKZOY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.97. Within the past year, AKZOY's PEG has been as high as 5.55 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.70.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AkzoNobel is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AKZOY feels like a great value stock at the moment.


