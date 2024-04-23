We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has EMCOR Group (EME) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Emcor Group is a member of our Construction group, which includes 95 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, EME has gained about 52.6% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 4.2%. This means that Emcor Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) . The stock is up 41.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Comfort Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30% this year, meaning that EME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Comfort Systems, however, belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #24. The industry has moved +6.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Emcor Group and Comfort Systems as they could maintain their solid performance.