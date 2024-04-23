We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AXT (AXTI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AXT (AXTI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AXT is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AXT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTI's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AXTI has moved about 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 4.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AXT is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) . The stock is up 14.5% year-to-date.
For Badger Meter, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, AXT belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.3% so far this year, so AXTI is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #100. The industry has moved +1.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on AXT and Badger Meter as they attempt to continue their solid performance.