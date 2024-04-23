S&P Global (SPGI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI Quick Quote SPGI - Free Report) is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25, before market open.
SPGI has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, missing on one and meeting on another instance, the average earnings surprise being 3.1%.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating an increase of 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. An improved segmental performance due to strong growth in product offerings is likely to have benefitted revenue growth.
Our expectation for Mobility revenues indicates a 19.5% increase from the year-ago quarter to $427.9 million. We expect continued growth of the Mobility division through price realization, growth in CARFAX for Life and the addition of Market Scan. Commodity Insights' revenue estimates are pegged at $551.6 million, indicating 8.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Strong demand for software product offerings, as well as improvement in retention rates, is likely to have benefitted this segment’s growth.
The estimate for Ratings revenues is pegged at $880.4 million, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Increased issuance of bank loans due to improved market conditions, private credit estimates and MI’s software solutions are likely to have benefitted this segment’s revenue growth.
We anticipate Indices revenues of 364.4 million, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The segment is likely to have benefited from strong growth in exchange-traded derivatives revenues and business activities within Data & Custom Subscriptions. Our estimate for Market Intelligence revenues for first-quarter 2024 is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating a 5.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. It is likely to have been caused by strong growth in Data & Advisory Solutions and Enterprise Solutions.
The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $3.7, up 16.8% year over year. The increase is likely to have resulted from disciplined expense management.
We expect adjusted EBITDA for the quarter to be $1.8 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 54%, down from the year-ago quarter’s actual of 55.3%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for SPGI this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
