We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Perfect (PERF) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Perfect Corp (PERF - Free Report) is slated to report its first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 24.
For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $14.14 million, suggesting growth of 16.34% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 1 cent per share in the past 30 days.
Perfect’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 275%.
Perfect Corp. Price and EPS Surprise
Perfect Corp. price-eps-surprise | Perfect Corp. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Note
Perfect’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its strong momentum in AI solutions particularly in its AI/AR cloud solutions and subscription services.
Increasing demand for skincare diagnosis products and virtual try-on solutions for jewelry and fashion industries is likely to have aided PERF’s top-line growth.
PERF’s expansion into new verticals, such as skincare clinics, medspas and aesthetic clinics, with its AI-powered skin diagnosis technology is expected to have bolstered the company’s performance in the quarter under review.
Robust growth in PERF’s mobile beauty app business, with an increase in active subscribers of more than 879,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the addition of new categories like skin diagnosis, jewelry and fashion markets, is expected to boost revenue expansion in the B2C sector.
Perfect's commitment to innovation, as evidenced by the development of AI wig virtual try-on and other AI hair solutions, is expected to attract more users and boost PERF’s top line during the first quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Perfect has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Vertiv shares have gained 56.2% year to date. VRT is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24.
Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present.
Meta Platforms shares have gained 35.9% year to date. META is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24.
MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.
MSCI shares have declined 9.8% year to date. MSCI is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 23.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.