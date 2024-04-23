Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brown & Brown (BRO) Q1 Earnings

Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) reported $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +6.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brown & Brown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.24 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • Revenues- Other income, net: $3 million compared to the $1.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +200% year over year.
  • Revenues- Investment income: $18 million compared to the $17.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +157.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions: $46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -271.6%.
  • Revenues- Core commissions and fees: $1.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.
Shares of Brown & Brown have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

