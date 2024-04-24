Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Fidelity National Financial (FNF - Free Report) . FNF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.64, while its industry has an average P/E of 26.61. Over the past year, FNF's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.53 and as low as 6.70, with a median of 9.14.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FNF has a P/S ratio of 1.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.21.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fidelity National Financial is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FNF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks