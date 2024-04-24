We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has PBF Energy (PBF) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
PBF Energy is one of 251 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF's full-year earnings has moved 21.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, PBF has moved about 28.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 9.5%. This shows that PBF Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) . The stock is up 47.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 10.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.9% this year, meaning that PBF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #67. The industry has moved +12% so far this year.
PBF Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.