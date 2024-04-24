We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Amazon.com (AMZN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Amazon is one of 215 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, AMZN has returned 16.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 6.5% on average. This shows that Amazon is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) . The stock is up 7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Brinker International's current year EPS has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Amazon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.8% so far this year, so AMZN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved -0.3% year to date.
Amazon and Brinker International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.