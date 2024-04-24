We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Kirby (KEX) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Kirby (KEX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 42.7%. Revenues are expected to be $784.43 million, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kirby metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Marine transportation- Inland transportation' will likely reach $363.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Distribution and services' should come in at $342.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Marine transportation' should arrive at $442.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Marine transportation- Coastal transportation' at $78.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Operating income- Marine transportation' to come in at $66.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.04 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Distribution and services' will reach $25.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.79 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Kirby have experienced a change of +7.2% in the past month compared to the -3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.