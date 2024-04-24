We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.85 billion, down 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ON Semiconductor Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Market- Automotive' should come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Market- Industrial' will reach $456.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Market- Others' at $358.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have returned -15.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, ON carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>