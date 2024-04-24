Arch Resources ( ARCH Quick Quote ARCH - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 12% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Image: Bigstock
Arch Resources (ARCH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Arch Resources (ARCH - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 12% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Shipments from Arch Resources' Powder River Basin operations are expected to remain robust during the quarter, contributing to the company's overall performance.
West Elk is likely to have continued to generate healthy margins despite ongoing declines in thermal coal demand from U.S. power generators. This is expected to have boosted the company’s first-quarter earnings.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.79 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 72.2%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $551 million, indicating a deterioration of 36.7% year over year.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arch Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Arch Resources Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Arch Resources Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arch Resources Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Arch Resources has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
