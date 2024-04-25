Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Earnings Estimates Rising for Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI): Will It Gain?

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this bank holding company for Community Trust Bank is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Community Trust Bancorp, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.04 per share, which is a change of -3.7% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Community Trust Bancorp has increased 5.58% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $4.20 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -3.67%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Community Trust Bancorp. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 5.61%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Community Trust Bancorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Community Trust Bancorp shares have added 7.5% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.


