We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Late Trading Dominated by Q1 Earnings: META, F, CMG & More
Wednesday, April 24th, 2024
Markets finished essentially flat on the day. It was a bit of a topsy-turvy trading session, at least for three of the four major indices today, with the Dow just closing into the red at -0.11%, the S&P 500 squeaked by to the positive, +0.02%, and the Nasdaq was basically a mirror-image of the Dow: +0.10%. The small-cap Russell 2000 fell furthest during morning trading and never found its way above zero again; it closed -0.43% by the bell.
Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) beat estimates in Q1 in the late session. Earnings of $4.71 outpaced the Zacks consensus $4.32 on quarterly revenues of $36.46 billion versus expectations of $36.28 billion, representing +27% year-over-year gains. Yet soft revenue guidance has helped sell the news, and the stock is down -12% in the late session. This is even with a slight raise to capex levels, though without daily and monthly active users reported, progress at the social media staple has gotten somewhat opaque.
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) posted mixed results in its Q1 report today. Earnings of 49 cents per share outpaced expectations by 7 cents, while revenues of $39.89 billion was light the $40.55 billion. Its Ford Blue (traditional auto business) segment dropped off -66%, and its EV division is expected to lose $5-5.5 billion this year. Yet shares are up more than +2% on the news, as work truck sales continue to sell well.
Chipotle (CMG - Free Report) crushed earnings after today’s close. Earnings of $13.37 per share easily surpassed the $11.63 in the Zacks consensus, as $2.7 billion in quarterly sales outperformed expectations by +14% in the quarter. Comps year over year were up +7%, while operating margins gained +16.3% (+15.5% previously). Shares have gained +3% on this report’s release, adding to the +30% tally year to date.
Enterprise software provider ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) is also out with Q1 results today. Revenues narrowly outpaced the Zacks consensus to $2.60 billion in the quarter, a gain of +24% year over year. The company also raised its midpoint of subscriber revenue guidance going forward, though shares are down -5.5% on the news, giving back a large portion of the +8.5% gains it had made year to date.
Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>