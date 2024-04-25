For the quarter ended March 2024, S&P Global (
View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>
S&P Global (SPGI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.49 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.01, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.68, the EPS surprise was +8.97%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights: $559 million compared to the $552.46 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices: $387 million compared to the $381.13 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility: $386 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $394.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings: $1.06 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $989 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.9%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$45 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$43.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.14 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction: $794 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $506.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.8%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue: $435 million compared to the $480.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees: $244 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $236.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties: $73 million compared to the $72.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue: $70 million versus $70.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
- Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence: $373 million compared to the $371.56 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of S&P Global have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.