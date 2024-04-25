We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Issuer Direct (ISDR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Issuer Direct (ISDR - Free Report) . ISDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.99. Over the last 12 months, ISDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.76 and as low as 9.80, with a median of 13.50.
Finally, our model also underscores that ISDR has a P/CF ratio of 11.93. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.64. ISDR's P/CF has been as high as 27.71 and as low as 11.81, with a median of 16.46, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Issuer Direct is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ISDR feels like a great value stock at the moment.