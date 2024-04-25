We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Dorman Products (DORM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dorman Products (DORM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dorman Products is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dorman Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, DORM has returned 7.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -14.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Dorman Products is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.8%.
For Genuine Parts, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Dorman Products is a member of the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.4% so far this year, so DORM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Genuine Parts is also part of the same industry.
Dorman Products and Genuine Parts could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.