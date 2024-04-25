We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Celsius (CELH) This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Celsius Holdings Inc. is one of 191 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 32.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
General Mills (GIS - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.9%.
For General Mills, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.5% so far this year, so CELH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. General Mills is also part of the same industry.
Celsius Holdings Inc. and General Mills could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.