Is Disney (DIS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Walt Disney is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 286 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS' full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, DIS has gained about 26.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -3.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Walt Disney is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
K12 (LRN - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.5%.
In K12's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Walt Disney belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.5% this year, meaning that DIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, K12 belongs to the Schools industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved -1.2% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Walt Disney and K12 as they attempt to continue their solid performance.