Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO - Free Report) reported $161.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phillips Edison & Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other property income: $0.67 million compared to the $0.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Fees and management income: $2.57 million compared to the $2.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net income (loss) per share- diluted: $0.14 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.16.
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

