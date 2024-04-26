Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q1 Earnings

SS&C Technologies (SSNC - Free Report) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SS&C Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $247.30 million compared to the $253.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $247.30 million versus $249.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
Shares of SS&C Technologies have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

