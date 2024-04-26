We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Cards for PNM Resources (PNM) This Earnings Season?
PNM Resources (PNM - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 30, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 20% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
PNM Resources’ first-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from increased load growth and higher transmission margins. The new rates, effective since January 2024, are also expected to have boosted first-quarter earnings.
However, still high interest rates and increased depreciation and property tax might have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.6%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $588.84 million, implying an 8.2% improvement year over year.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PNM Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
PNM Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
PNM Resources, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PNM Resources, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, PNM Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
