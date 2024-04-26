We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $65.49 in the previous session. Agnico Eagle Mines has gained 18.4% since the start of the year compared to the -2.9% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 10.9% return for the Zacks Mining - Gold industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 25, 2024, Agnico reported EPS of $0.76 versus consensus estimate of $0.6 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 12.82%.
For the current fiscal year, Agnico is expected to post earnings of $2.77 per share on $7.07 billion in revenues. This represents a 24.22% change in EPS on a 6.71% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.05 per share on $7.09 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.05% and 0.32%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Agnico may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Agnico has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 20.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.5X versus its peer group's average of 9.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Agnico currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Agnico fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Agnico shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.