Should Value Investors Buy Universal Health Services (UHS) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. UHS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.05, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.97. Over the past year, UHS's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.12 and as low as 10.83, with a median of 12.66.
UHS is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.80. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. UHS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.55. Over the last 12 months, UHS's PEG has been as high as 1.93 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.26.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Universal Health Services is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, UHS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.