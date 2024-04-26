We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing QCR Holdings (QCRH) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is QCR Holdings (QCRH - Free Report) . QCRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.60. QCRH's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.18 and as low as 5.82, with a median of 9.28, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that QCRH has a P/B ratio of 1.11. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. QCRH's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.83. Over the past year, QCRH's P/B has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.04.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. QCRH has a P/S ratio of 1.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.75.
Finally, we should also recognize that QCRH has a P/CF ratio of 7.45. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. QCRH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.89. QCRH's P/CF has been as high as 7.93 and as low as 5.15, with a median of 6.63, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that QCR Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, QCRH feels like a great value stock at the moment.