Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Laureate Education (LAUR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Laureate Education (LAUR - Free Report) . LAUR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.41, which compares to its industry's average of 20.54. Over the past year, LAUR's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.56 and as low as 9.26, with a median of 13.92.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is LAUR's P/B ratio of 2.38. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.53. Over the past 12 months, LAUR's P/B has been as high as 2.47 and as low as 1.92, with a median of 2.25.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Laureate Education's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LAUR is an impressive value stock right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Laureate Education (LAUR) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks