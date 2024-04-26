We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Orion Group (ORN) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Orion Marine Group (ORN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Orion Marine Group is one of 95 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Orion Marine Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORN's full-year earnings has moved 38.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ORN has gained about 48.6% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 6.6%. This shows that Orion Marine Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vulcan Materials (VMC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 13.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials' current year EPS has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Orion Marine Group is a member of the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.7% this year, meaning that ORN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Vulcan Materials, however, belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #205. The industry has moved +14.4% so far this year.
Orion Marine Group and Vulcan Materials could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.