Skyworks (SWKS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 30.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company currently expects revenues between $1.02 billion and $1.07 billion. Earnings are expected to be $1.52 per share at the mid-point of this revenue guidance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating a 9.28% year-over-year decline.
The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at $1.52 per share in the past 30 days. The projection indicates a 24.75% decline from that reported in the year-ago quarter.
Skyworks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 2.47%.
Let’s see how things might have shaped up prior to the announcement.
Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q2 Performance
Skyworks’ fiscal second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the improved demand for smartphones. The company is poised to benefit from its position in the global smartphone market, presenting significant growth opportunities.
According to Canalys’ latest research findings, global smartphone shipments witnessed 11% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2024.
The company is expected to have benefited from 5G design wins for premium Android smartphones and expanding partnerships with major players like Google and Samsung, positioning it to capitalize on the ongoing adoption of high-performance solutions by key customers.
Skyworks is expected to have benefited from the rapid expansion of IoT, the electrification of vehicles and the high-speed connectivity for AI-enabled data-intensive infrastructure in cloud applications.
SWKS’ robust uptake of Wi-Fi 6E and 7 solutions, owing to the growing demand for its high-speed connectivity, video-streaming and web-based learning trends, is expected to have driven Skyworks’ top line in the fiscal second quarter.
However, challenges in wireless infrastructure and traditional data center end-markets are expected to hurt SWKS' top-line growth.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.
Skyworks has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
