Seeking Clues to Cardinal (CAH) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $55.82 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cardinal metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pharmaceutical' will reach $51.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Medical' will likely reach $3.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment profit- Medical' should come in at $103.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Segment profit- Pharmaceutical' to reach $606.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $600 million in the same quarter last year.
