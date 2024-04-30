We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing The Kroger Co. (KR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) . KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.48 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.09. KR's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.92 and as low as 9.49, with a median of 10.47, all within the past year.
Investors should also note that KR holds a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KR's industry has an average PEG of 3.65 right now. Within the past year, KR's PEG has been as high as 2.89 and as low as 1.65, with a median of 2.13.
Investors should also recognize that KR has a P/B ratio of 3.47. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.62. Within the past 52 weeks, KR's P/B has been as high as 3.59 and as low as 2.73, with a median of 3.06.
Finally, investors should note that KR has a P/CF ratio of 6.85. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.77. Over the past 52 weeks, KR's P/CF has been as high as 7.09 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 5.78.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in The Kroger Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KR is an impressive value stock right now.