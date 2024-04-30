Back to top

Is American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

American Woodmark is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMWD has returned 0.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.8%. This shows that American Woodmark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Woodmark is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #235 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.8% so far this year, so AMWD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR falls under the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #43. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.3%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on American Woodmark and iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


