We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. FTAI Aviation (FTAI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
FTAI Aviation is one of 45 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FTAI Aviation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that FTAI has returned about 52.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -5.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, FTAI Aviation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.4%.
In Leidos' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, FTAI Aviation is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.3% so far this year, so FTAI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Leidos falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.5%.
Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on FTAI Aviation and Leidos as they attempt to continue their solid performance.